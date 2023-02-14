JUIF leader scoffs at jail bharo movement

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader and former Liaqat Khattak has termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s “jail bharo tehreek” a gimmick, saying that people were being misled on one pretext or the other.

“The people are now aware and mature and the opportunist politicians cannot cheat them anymore through hollow slogans,” he said while speaking at a party joining gathering in Amangarh here on Monday.

PTI activists Khalid and Tahir Chaudhry along with their family members and friends quit the party and announced joining the JUIF. Liaqat Khattak said that PTI leaders were taking U-turns day in and day out to hide their political failure and poor governance during their three and half years of rule.

He alleged that PTI leaders had made records of corruption during 10 years of rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while people were deceived in name of ‘change and corruption-free Pakistan.The former minister said that Pakistan needed a sincere and honest leader like Maulana Fazlur Rahman to steer the country out of prevailing crises and put it on the track to development and prosperity.