Three injured in Waziristan mortar shell hit

MIRANSHAH: Three members of a family sustained injuries when their house was hit with a mortar shell in the Kam Sarobi area in the Miranshah subdivision in North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Monday.

According to police, a shell fired from an unknown direction struck the house in Kam Sarobi area in Miranshah tehsil.As a result, three members of the family identified as Nisar, Junaid and Amiruddin were injured when the shell exploded. The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.