Two brothers shot dead in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Two brothers were shot dead when armed motorcyclists opened on a motorcar in the Jamrud subdivision of the Khyber district on Monday.Those killed were identified as Muhammad Abid and Imran Khan, sons of Gulab Khan.The culprits managed to escape after committing the crime.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Jamrud Civil Hospital.The corpses were later handed over to the bereaved family. According to the police, the victims belonged to Bara tehsil. The police said a case had been registered and an investigation launched. The killing was attributed to an alleged enmity.