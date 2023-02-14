Private educational institutions role underlined

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) central vice-president and former federal minister for religious affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Monday said that private educational institutions were playing an important role in the development of the country.
“The educational institutions established by the private sector have been imparting quality education,” he said while speaking at a newly established private school here. Yousuf said that PTI governments at federal and provinces had initiated a programme to introduce the single curriculum to the country but owing to a lack of sincerity, it couldn’t be finalized.
“The educational institutions should also focus on the students’ character building along with the quality education in the contemporary fields,” he said.The PMLN leader said that the government was working to introduce such changes in the existing educational system, which could end the discrimination among students of public and private schools.
