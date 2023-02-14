Madrassa graduates urged to work for peace, development

LANDIKOTAL: Religious scholars have urged the seminary graduates to play their due role in peace and development of the country.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Jamia Islamia Al-Farooqia at Shahkas, the head of the seminary, Maulana Muhammad, Jauhar and Maulana Zakaria said that besides theology, the madrassa also offered computer education to its students. They said that thousands of students had received education from Jamia Islamia Al-Faroqia in the past several years.

“At this seminary, we do not tolerate sectarianism, which creates rifts in society. It is our mission to produce talented and qualified youth to enable them to contribute to society,” said Maulana Jauhar.

He added that they had established a well-equipped computer lab and a museum at the madrassa where students also get a know-how of Islamic history and research.Maulana Zakaria said their students were trained to work in their respective areas to promote peace and development. In the end, the graduates were handed certificates.