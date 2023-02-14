PMLN activists want tehsil office-bearers notified

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) activists in Oghi feared on Monday that their party would face a setback in the coming elections if party tehsil’ office-bearers were not notified.

“Our party is going into elections for the provincial assembly constituencies but the party’s tehsil bodies, which were dissolved two years ago, are yet to be notified,” stated Qazi Zahidullah Shah, a former tehsil naib nazim of Oghi, while speaking at a meeting.

The PMLN activists from across the tehsil attended the meeting and unanimously demanded the party leadership to abide by the rules and never finalize the name of the candidate for PK-36 without taking them into confidence.

“We want the party to secure Oghi’s provincial assembly’s seat in the coming elections, which it had lost in the 2018 general elections to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf aspirant,” Qazi said.

Sabir Khan, another activist, said that PMLN had been inactive for the last several years in the district and Oghi tehsil and in such a situation, fielding the party’s office-bearers without consulting workers would be disastrous for the party.

The meeting unanimously demanded the party’s former MNA Capt (Retired) Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, to take notice of the situation.