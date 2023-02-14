CM directs officials to help Turkiye quake victims

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has decided to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and has directed the chief secretary to chalk out an action plan for that.

The chief minister directed officials to coordinate with the National Disaster Management Authority and other relevant federal entities to get exact information about the relief goods needed for the earthquake affectees so that arrangements could be made to send the items.

A handout said the chief minister directed the chief secretary to come up with proposals to contribute to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, further ordering to contact the educational institutions, welfare organisations, government employees and other segments of society in this regard.

Muhammad Azam Khan said in these difficult times, people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood by their Turkish brothers and sisters, adding that the people and government of the province were committed to extending all possible help to their Turkish brethren.

He appealed to the well-off segments of society, welfare bodies, government departments’ employees and other segments of the society to contribute to help the earthquake affectees of Turkiye.Meanwhile, the Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa handed over a donation of Rs100,000 to the chief minister for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye.