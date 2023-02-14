Project to transform living in capital

Islamabad: To upgrade people’s lifestyle and adapt to the latest and contemporary practices in the field of housing and construction, Smart Hub Construction (Pvt.) Limited has launched a residential project, Smart 100, located in Faisal Town Islamabad, says a press release. This project is a standout among the local real estate offerings.

Zain Bajwa, CEO of Smart Hub Construction said that, he observed the living standard of people in America and was inspired to bring this level of smart technology to the people of Pakistan. With a mission to revolutionise the housing and construction industry of Pakistan, this housing and construction project is dedicated to incorporating modern technologies into its projects.

Chaudhary Javed, GM (Operations) Faisal Town, brother of Mr. Chaudhary Majeed, CEO of ZEDEM International & Faisal Town, inaugurated the open house event held to celebrate the launch of Smart 100. He said, I am extremely grateful and overly joyed to see the launch of this exciting new addition to Faisal Town. He expressed commitment to work towards improving the lifestyle of people by bringing international level construction quality.