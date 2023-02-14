Mini budget’s suggestion condemned

Islamabad: The government should avoid imposing more taxes on the real estate sector in the form of a mini budget, said President Islamabad Estate Agents Association Atif Jameel Butt, says a press release.

The implementation of new taxes will be tantamount to enmity with the business community, the news of the implementation of new taxes has worried the business community. Business volume has already halved due to inflation and unavailability of raw materials due to poor economic conditions of the country.

In such circumstances, an additional burden of one hundred and seventy billion rupees in the form of new taxes on the real estate sector will cause the destruction of the business community. Because the value of the dollar is increasing day by day, the prices of construction materials have increased tremendously, which has reduced the purchasing power of the people and business conditions have become dire.