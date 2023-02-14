Iran’s relations with ME

Islamabad: Tehran’s growing ties with likeminded groups after 1979 revolution in the Middle East have troubled its relations with the host countries.

This was expressed by panellists in an international event organised by Institute of Regional Studies (ISS) on “Iran’s Middle East Relations” here Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Debbie, Middle East correspondent of a US-based news agency ‘The Media Line,’ said that Iran was the first ever Islamic revolutionary state established in the region and was a hope for the revolutionaries throughout the world particularly in the Middle East. However, Iran’s revolution was not well received by the regional countries particularly by those who were at odds ideologically.

Yet, she observed, Tehran was able to consolidate its position through establishing links initially with one group inside Lebanon where three religious communities Muslims, Christians and Jews were dominant.

In Syria, Iran’s support to the like-minded groups provided access to Palestine, Ms Debbie said adding that Iran also supported Popular Mobilisation Forces, a unique party that had various military wings. In Yemen, reports suggested that Iran supported Houthis, she said.

She lamented that Iran and Saudi Arabia tussle through proxies in Yemen led to a worst humanitarian crisis in the country.

Silvia Boltuc, Managing Director at Special Euraisa, said that during the first decade after the revolution, Iran focused more on exporting the revolutionary ideology and protecting the government system from external threats.

She was of the view that Iranian revolution was a matter of great concern for the US but initially Washington underestimated Iran’s ties with the several groups in the region that could potentially enhance Tehran’s influence. The US approach towards Iran that particularly focused its relationships with the various groups in the Middle East spoke volume about US’s apprehensions as the current CENTCOM head also highlighted, she added.

Ms Boltuc was of the view that maintaining ties with the likeminded groups became an important foreign policy tool for Iran as it had not only helped Iran in advancing its interests in the region but also in countering its enemies. She blamed that the international environment was fragile as it allowed Tehran to have smooth relations with its proxies which otherwise was not sustainable.

Fraz Naqvi from IRS said that Middle East had an important place in Iran’s foreign policy and world needed to understand the complexities associated with Iran’s Middle Eastern outreach.