2,000 Pakistanis get jobs in Korea through EPS, says envoy

Islamabad: Ambassador of Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo here on Monday said that in 2022, about 2,000 Pakistani workers found employment in Korea through the Employment Permit System (E9).

The ambassador appreciated that Pakistani workers were getting more jobs in Korea under the Employment Permit System (E9) (EPS). He said that his embassy would cooperate to further expand the EPS project in the future, said a news release issued by the embassy. To support the Employment Permit System (E9) project, the embassy donated five units of computer equipment (scanners) that can be used in various ways, such as passport scanning, to the sending country (OEC) free of charge, he added.