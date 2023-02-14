Smuggled goods, vehicles worth Rs150m seized

LAHORE: On directions of Zulfiqar Ali, Chief Collector of Customs (Enforcement Punjab), Lahore, the Anti-smuggling Organisation under supervision of Ali Abbas Gardezi, Collector Enforcement Lahore, conducted operations and seized smuggled goods and vehicles amounting to Rs150 million. The seized goods included betel nuts, tyres, auto-parts, suiting fabric, garments, scrap and padlocks and three smuggled vehicles.
