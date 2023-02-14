IPO team briefed on UVAS programmes

LAHORE: Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan Director General Shazia Adnan along with Deputy Director Moeed and Assistant Controller of Patents Shakra Khurshid visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Adnan spoke about IPO initiatives, digitalisation, online hearing of queries, procedures and time duration for attaining of intellectual property rights/patent filing for the assistance of applicants. She said patents were necessary for the commercialisation of research. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed DG Shazia Adnan on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services and training programmes. Later, the IPO director general visited various laboratories and departments of City Campus, including Biosafety level-3 lab, Meat Processing Plant and Quality Operation Lab etc.