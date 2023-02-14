LWMC cleanliness operation continues

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has given directions to increase the monitoring of daily cleanliness operation in the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, all departments concerned have been sensitised to take all necessary measures to ensure extraordinary cleanliness arrangements across the City, he said while chairing a meeting here on Monday.

He said that the monitoring team should keep a close eye on the timings of the vehicles going to the field as per the SoPs. While passing direction LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din stated that immediate action should be taken if mechanical sweepers were not on route or monitored over-speeding. He said Video Wall team should submit report of actions taken against irregularities on daily basis to the CEO office.