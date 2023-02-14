LWMC cleanliness operation continues

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has given directions to increase the monitoring of daily cleanliness operation in the provincial metropolis.
In this regard, all departments concerned have been sensitised to take all necessary measures to ensure extraordinary cleanliness arrangements across the City, he said while chairing a meeting here on Monday.
He said that the monitoring team should keep a close eye on the timings of the vehicles going to the field as per the SoPs. While passing direction LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din stated that immediate action should be taken if mechanical sweepers were not on route or monitored over-speeding. He said Video Wall team should submit report of actions taken against irregularities on daily basis to the CEO office.
LAHORE: On directions of Zulfiqar Ali, Chief Collector of Customs , Lahore, the Anti-smuggling Organisation under...
LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency has accelerated work on the big crater appeared on the main road of Johar Town.In...
LAHORE: Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan Director General Shazia Adnan along with Deputy Director Moeed...
LAHORE: Spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Punjab said that the Pakistan Rescue Team of the Emergency Services Academy...
LAHORE: Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies Babur Legacy Centre in collaboration with the...
Islamabad: The prices of poultry items have increased by 30 per cent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi...
Comments