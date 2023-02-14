Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam and Leh where mercury dropped to -16°C, while in Lahore, it was 7.8°C and maximum was 22.4°C.