Briefing on Cabinet management system

LAHORE: A training session for officers of all departments regarding paperless meeting of Punjab Cabinet was organised by Punjab Information Technology (PITB) at Civil Secretariat on Monday.
The additional secretaries of departments participated in the session as focal persons. The officers were briefed on the working procedures of the Cabinet Management Information System (CMIS). The caretaker Punjab government has started holding paperless meetings of the cabinet to promote austerity.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman also directed all the departments to start paperless working. Now the agenda in every cabinet meeting would be circulated online through CMIS and this initiative would save tens of thousands of rupees incurred on the cabinet meeting.
LAHORE: On directions of Zulfiqar Ali, Chief Collector of Customs , Lahore, the Anti-smuggling Organisation under...
LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency has accelerated work on the big crater appeared on the main road of Johar Town.In...
LAHORE: Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan Director General Shazia Adnan along with Deputy Director Moeed...
LAHORE: Spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Punjab said that the Pakistan Rescue Team of the Emergency Services Academy...
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer has given directions to increase the monitoring of...
LAHORE: Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies Babur Legacy Centre in collaboration with the...
Comments