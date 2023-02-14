Briefing on Cabinet management system

LAHORE: A training session for officers of all departments regarding paperless meeting of Punjab Cabinet was organised by Punjab Information Technology (PITB) at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The additional secretaries of departments participated in the session as focal persons. The officers were briefed on the working procedures of the Cabinet Management Information System (CMIS). The caretaker Punjab government has started holding paperless meetings of the cabinet to promote austerity.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman also directed all the departments to start paperless working. Now the agenda in every cabinet meeting would be circulated online through CMIS and this initiative would save tens of thousands of rupees incurred on the cabinet meeting.