Police Executive Board meeting: IG okays online payment of funds to martyrs, Ghazis

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar presided over the Police Executive Board meeting at the Central Police Office on Monday.

It has been decided in the meeting that all funds related to the welfare and financial assistance of all police personnel, martyrs and Ghazis will be paid online to eliminate obstacles especially delays in transparent and direct transfer of funds to the force and their families.

The Punjab Constabulary's postings were approved as field postings in the meeting. IG Punjab said that any officer or official who goes to Punjab Constabulary on deputation would be considered as field service during this period.

It was also approved in the meeting to increase the time limit for filing an appeal against the punishment received by the officers and officials from one month to 3 months, while in this regard, the time for filing the appeal will start on receipt of show cause notice to Police official concerned.

The Executive Board also decided to restore the weightage of CC one, two and three along with the punishments which will directly benefit the police employees. The issue of appointment of DSPs in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was discussed, on which the Police Executive Board approved setting a limit of 55 years for the appointment of DSPs in CTD while the appointment will be for two years.

IG Punjab said that the appointment of DSP above 55 years of age will be subject to the approval of Additional IG CTD while the NOC of Additional IG CTD will also be mandatory for the appointment of DSPs in CTD.

In the Executive Board Session the pending summaries of various branches and their progress were discussed, on which the IG Punjab directed that the proposals and recommendations presented by the officers should be compiled and submitted for approval in the next meeting.

In the police executive board meeting, Fatiha was also offered for the martyrs of Charing Cross blast. Additional IG Establishment, CTD, Special Branch, Investigation, Welfare and Finance, Operations, Logistics and Procurement participated the meeting. Heads of all units and departments and RPOs, DPOs participated through video link.