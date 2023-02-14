24 offices, shops sealed in LDA operation

LAHORE:Continuing its drive against illegal commercialisation, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed a number of buildings here on Monday.

Chief Town Planner Asad Zaman led the grand operation against the annual commercialisation fee defaulters in various city areas and sealed 24 offices, coffee shops, shops, academies, etc. As per details, a guesthouse situated at Plot No. 992A Block B in Faisal Town was sealed, the office and shop located at Plot No. 415 Block B, Faisal Town was sealed, Shops located at Plot No. 745 Block C, Faisal Town were sealed, a shop and lab located at Plot No. 746 Block C Faisal Town were sealed, business at Plot No. 16 Block C, Faisal Town was sealed, an office located at Plot No. 67 Block C, Faisal Town was sealed, office of a research company at plot No. 858 Block C Faisal Town was sealed, Star Academy and a gym at Plot No. 747 Block C Faisal Town was sealed, Pizza Shop Sale located at Plot No. 754 Block C Faisal Town sealed, Medicare Company Office at Plot No. 391 Block B, Faisal Town was sealed, Printing Press located at Plot No. 871 Block B, Faisal Town was sealed, an office at Plot No. 664 Block B Faisal Town was sealed, Four Corners Limited Office located at Plot No. 389 Block D, Faisal Town was sealed, Taj Ghee office at Plot No. 135, Block B, Faisal Town was sealed, Tyre Shop located at Plot No. 39 Block C One, Faisal Town was sealed, Zims Tyre Shop located at Plot No. 11 Block C One, Faisal Town was sealed, a pharmacy at Plot No. 75 Block C One, Faisal Town was sealed, a shop located at Plot No. 3 Block C One, Faisal Town was sealed, Amin Tyre Shop at Plot No. 43 Block C One Faisal Town was sealed, Nadeem Traders located at Plot No. 12 Block C One, Faisal Town was sealed, a tyre shop at Plot No. 47 Block C One was sealed, Usman Tyre Shop located at Plot No. 36 Block C One, Faisal Town was sealed and office of a transport company located at Plot No. 78 Block Ahmed, New Garden Town was sealed.

Meanwhile, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General of Lahore Development Authority Aamir Ahmed about the working of One Window Cell. Director One Window gave a detailed briefing about the services available to the citizens in One Window Cell. On this occasion, DGLDA said that special steps have been taken in one window Cell for senior citizens, women and overseas Pakistanis.

One window cell should be made state of the art in all respects, he said adding the working and progress of One Window Cell will be reviewed regularly. The meeting reviewed the applications and the action taken by the cell last month. It was informed in the meeting that out of 5,167 applications, 4,650 were disposed of in the one window cell while the remaining applications were in final stages of processing. DGLDA while instructing the officers said that unnecessary delay will not be tolerated.