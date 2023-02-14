Yemen model jailed for five years

DUBAI: An appeals court in Yemen´s Huthi rebel-held capital Sanaa has confirmed a five-year jail sentence for a model accused of “prostitution”, her lawyer said on Monday, denouncing a political verdict.

The Iran-backed Huthis took over Sanaa in 2014 and have been enforcing a morality campaign, particularly against women. Entisar al-Hammadi, 21, was arrested in February 2021 in Sanaa at a checkpoint while on her way to a photo shoot with a friend.

Last year the two women were sentenced to five years in jail by a lower court for “prostitution”, “fornication” and “drug abuse”. Rights groups and her lawyer, Khaled al-Kamal, have dismissed the charges as lies and branded them an attack against the freedom of women. Human Rights Watch has said the trial was riddled with “irregularities and abuse”.