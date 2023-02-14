London Heathrow enjoys best start since before Covid

LONDON: London´s Heathrow airport has enjoyed its best start to the year since before the coronavirus pandemic, it revealed on Monday.
More than 5.4 million passengers passed through the hub in January, touching a level not seen since the start of 2020. Demand also rebounded after severe disruption in the run-up to Christmas, when Border Force staff went on strike over pay.
“Heathrow is back to its best,” said chief executive John Holland-Kaye in a group statement. The hub added Monday that it welcomed recent news that British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will restart flights to China in the spring after the Asian giant fully lifted its “zero Covid” restrictions.
DUBAI: An appeals court in Yemen´s Huthi rebel-held capital Sanaa has confirmed a five-year jail sentence for a model...
GAZA CITY: Israel struck a Hamas base in Gaza on Monday after rocket fire from the enclave, while a Palestinian was...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: A student wielding an axe and a knife on Monday wounded three students at a middle school in the...
CHISINAU: Moldova´s President Maia Sandu on Monday accused Russia of plotting to violently overthrow the country´s...
LISBON: Catholic clergy in Portugal have abused nearly 5,000 children since 1950, an independent commission said on...
GENEVA: United Nations rights experts called on Monday on the world community to act to stop a dramatic surge in...
Comments