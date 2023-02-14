London Heathrow enjoys best start since before Covid

LONDON: London´s Heathrow airport has enjoyed its best start to the year since before the coronavirus pandemic, it revealed on Monday.

More than 5.4 million passengers passed through the hub in January, touching a level not seen since the start of 2020. Demand also rebounded after severe disruption in the run-up to Christmas, when Border Force staff went on strike over pay.

“Heathrow is back to its best,” said chief executive John Holland-Kaye in a group statement. The hub added Monday that it welcomed recent news that British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will restart flights to China in the spring after the Asian giant fully lifted its “zero Covid” restrictions.