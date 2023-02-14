Moldovan president accuses Russia of plotting coup

CHISINAU: Moldova´s President Maia Sandu on Monday accused Russia of plotting to violently overthrow the country´s pro-European leadership with the help of saboteurs disguised as anti-government protesters.

Moscow´s alleged plan would involve “saboteurs with military background, camouflaged in civilian clothes, to undertake violent actions, attacks on state institutions and taking hostages”, Sandu told journalists.

Under the guise of “protests by the so-called opposition”, the saboteurs would aim to “overthrow the constitutional order and replace the legitimate power of Chisinau with an illegitimate one.” Sandu´s statement comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky last week told a European Union summit that Kyiv had “intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence”.