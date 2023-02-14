Search for survivors slows as Turkiye-Syria quake toll passes 35,000

KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey: Rescue teams began to wind down the search for survivors on Monday, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria leaving more than 35,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid.

While the focus switched to helping desperate survivors who lack food and shelter, stories continue to emerge of people found alive in the rubble seven days after the 7.8-magnitude tremor.

On Monday, a 12-year-old boy named Kaan was pulled from the debris in southern Hatay, 182 hours after the fifth-deadliest earthquake of the 21st century, Turkish media reported. However, experts warn hopes of finding people alive are dimming.

The confirmed death toll stands at 35,224 as officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and at least 3,581 in Syria. The United Nations said it expects the toll to rise far higher.

Survivors face a lack water and poor sanitation. In southern Adiyaman an outbreak of scabies -- a skin disease known to spread in crowded areas -- is affecting adults, while children are suffering from diarrhoea, local media reported.