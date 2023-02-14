Babar urges local youngsters to learn from foreign players

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on Monday said that HBL PSL is an ideal platform for all local youngsters to perform and learn by sharing dressing room with players from around the world.

“It’s a great platform for all local players to perform which will help them onwards in their careers and it will help Pakistan as at this stage players share dressing room with different players,” Babar told a news conference here at the National Stadium on Monday.

“When I was young I also learnt from this platform (with) players like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and de Villiers, who I talked to as he was my favourite,” Babar said. He said that as Pakistan’s skipper he will also keep an eye on the youngsters who could serve Pakistan in future. “Every year we get someone from the PSL. Yes, I have an eye on some players who could be given opportunities later on,” Babar said.

Babar was seen experimenting with different strokes during his practice here for the last few days. And he said that he is trying some new things. “Every day you learn something to see what suits you. Definitely I am trying some new things but when I get confidence in them only then will I execute them in matches,” Babar said. “Besides this I will stick to my basics. You should try new things keeping in view the demands of modern cricket,” Babar was quick to add.

Asked how he will tackle Mohammad Amir, Babar said every team has quality bowlers. “Every team has its best local bowlers and that is why people come and play in the PSL as they get quality bowling and quality batting. I play as per my basics against every bowler,” Babar said.