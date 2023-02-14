As Hafeez joins Gladiators, Hope is for Qalandars

LAHORE: Veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez has joined Quetta Gladiators as a replacement for injured Ahsan Ali while Lahore Qalandars have drafted in Shai Hope as a replacement for Kusal Mendis in HBL PSL.

Kusal had previously partially replaced Jordan Cox for the first three Lahore Qalandars' games. Hafeez will join the squad in the coming few days. The right-handed batter, who represented Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in the earlier editions of the PSL, went unpicked in the drafts for PSL 8. The 42-year-old has amassed 1596 runs and scored nine fifties in PSL at an average of 27.51.