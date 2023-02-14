‘One of the toughest leagues in the world’

KARACHI: Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim on Monday said that HBL PSL is one of the toughest leagues of the world.

“The PSL is one of the toughest leagues of the world. Overseas players are all top players but the league whose domestic players are strong is the toughest league,” Imad explained during a news conference here on Monday.

“Look how many top players of Pakistan are playing in this league. There are so many players who have not yet played for Pakistan but they are on the radar and this takes your league to a different level,” Imad said. “In CPL now there are five overseas players in each team and in PSL there are four. You see how good local players are. In each team three or four are Pakistan-capped players and there are two emerging players who you have to play in the playing XI,” Imad said.

Imad said that they are very much excited for PSL. “We are very excited for PSL. It’s meaningful for us as we can show to the world through this Pakistan’s culture and other things,” he said. Imad said that they would opt for aggression this season. “My style of play is a bit aggressive. I have learnt that if you go for positive options results will come to your hands. This is what we are going to do this year,” he said.

“The rivalry is no doubt is there between Karachi and Lahore and this is not among the players but between two major cities,” said Imad, while dispelling the impression that there was also rivalry among individual players.

“Every match is a rivalry as we represent our franchise. We are professionals and we will have to give our hundred percent. We have to fight in a right way, not in a negative way,” he said.

He said he will try to put in his best for his side. “My personal goal is to put in my best in the PSL. If I am able to make a place in Pakistan team it will be good. If not, it's God’s will,” said Imad.

“I have served Pakistan with dignity. And I will do it if I get it with dignity. League is not that important for me. Pakistan team is more important for me,” Imad said.

“All players are excited for PSL. Look how many players we have given to IPL and international teams. Those who click here get good contracts. Overseas cricketers try to come here and you can see major players from around the world are coming here,” Imad said.

“It makes no difference for a franchise if players leave. The franchise can bring a player from anywhere and can fill the void. No doubt a gap is there for some time,” Imad said. "Not to take anything from Babar what he has done for us but we have to move on and we have moved on," he added.