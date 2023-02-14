Army win four medals in NCSC

KARACHI: Army won four medals in the first event of the 8th National Clay Shooting Championship at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery on Monday.

In the individual category of the skeet event, Army’s Usman Chand, M Naveed, and Mansoor Ahmed won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively. In the team category of the event, Army claimed gold medal. The silver medal was taken by Navy. The bronze medal went to KP.

Trap events will be played on Tuesday (today). The event is being hosted by Army. Sindh, Punjab, KP, Federal Territory, Army, and Navy are the participating teams. “This championship will be considered the second phase of trials for selecting national squad for the Asian Games,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan, Razi Ahmed Khan.