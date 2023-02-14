Rabiot downs Fiorentina as Juventus survive late scare

MILAN: Adrien Rabiot headed Juventus to a hard-fought 1-0 win over old rivals Fiorentina on Sunday but survived a scare after the away side’s late leveller was ruled out for an extremely tight offside.

France midfielder Rabiot met Angel Di Maria’s exquisite cross with a header which just crossed the line in the 34th minute, his fourth Serie A goal of the season which moved Juventus up to ninth.

Fiorentina thought they had snatched a late point when Gaetano Castrovilli rifled home a first-time finish with a minute remaining. However his superb strike was chalked off following a pitchside VAR check when referee Michael Fabbri ruled Luca Ranieri was interfering with play in the build-up to the goal as his heel strayed offside.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are in mid-table due to the 15-point penalty inflicted last month for what the Italian Football Federation ruled was illicit transfer activity designed to artificially boost their accounts.

After 22 matches played Juve are 10 points behind Lazio who currently occupy the last European place in sixth following their 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta on Saturday. “We needed a bit of time to adapt (to the punishment), now we need to go after the teams above us one by one,” said Allegri.

“We shouldn’t forget that we would have been second on 44 points.” Juventus could have sealed victory earlier but Dusan Vlahovic was denied his third goal in as many league matches since returning from injury when his superb lifted finish over Pietro Terracciano just before the hour mark was ruled out for another extremely tight offside.