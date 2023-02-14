Wu makes history as first Chinese ATP Tour winner

LOS ANGELES: Wu Yibing overcame a ferocious bombardment from John Isner to become the first Chinese man to win an ATP Tour title at the Dallas Open on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Hangzhou saved four match points before claiming a 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (14/12) victory in just under three hours to clinch his maiden ATP victory. Wu, who has surged up the global rankings in the past year from 1,869th last March to 97th in the world, collapsed on court in delight following his victory.

It came after a pulsating battle with the big-serving Isner, who had threatened to overwhelm the Chinese player with a barrage of 44 aces during the contest. Isner’s eye-popping ace tally was just one short of the all-time record for aces in a three-set ATP Tour match of 45 set by Ivo Karlovic in 2015. “I made history here for my country. I’m very proud of myself,” Wu said in on-court remarks following his win. “It was a very tough match today. I’m facing, I don’t know, 100 aces.” Isner meanwhile paid tribute to Wu’s performance after the defeat.