Parliament matters

This refers to the letter ‘Right decision’ (February 10, 2023). While I agree that the PTI would not have completely halted the PDM’s attempts to relax the NAB laws had it remained in the assemblies, I believe the democratic environment is the most appropriate place to debate on issues.
Even if you do not agree with something you do record your protest and your efforts are documented.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
