Unfortunately, our way of doing things encourages inefficiency, corruption and a servile attitude towards executive authority. There has been little or no accountability of authority persons which is why no one bothers about the interests of the people and only about petty and narrow personal interests.
It is suggested that administrative procedures in offices should be drastically simplified and procedural bottlenecks be removed. Moreover, all in power and authority should be obligated to lead austere lives.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
