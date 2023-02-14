Wheat showdown

Gilgit-Baltistan is suffering from, among a plethora of other woes, acute shortage of wheat. Despite having allocated subsidy funds stipulated by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto due to the region’s disputed status, GB continues to suffer from an acute shortage of wheat. Unthinking cut-offs in wheat subsidies have already led to unrest throughout the region with many large-scale demonstrations against the cuts in recent months.

As usual, the centre and the local government, on opposite sides of the PDM-PTI divide respectively, are pointing fingers and no one seems to have a real solution. Such partisanship has never served anyone well and this time is no different. The people of the region are unlikely to ever accept the cuts or any compromises on the wheat subsidy and rightly so. The government cannot just one day decide to upend the livelihoods of an entire region and expect the people to just take it.

Zahid Ali Zohri

Nagar