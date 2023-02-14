CITY PULSE

18th Emerging Talent
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Raqs-e-Haq
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khalid Khan (Kaay). Titled ‘Raqs-e-Haq’, the show will run at the gallery from February 17 to February 21. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Contemplation
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Babar Gull, Farrukh Addnan, Hafsa Nouman, Mahwish Khan, Shameen Arshad, Syed Faraz Ali, Arif Hussain Khokhar, Eman Fatima, Fatema Shahid, Maha Sohail, Naheed Fakhar, Shaukat Ali Khokhar and Zara Asgher. Titled ‘Contemplation’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
