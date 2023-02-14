Two robbers held for killing woman during burglary

The Liaquatabad police on Monday arrested two suspects involved in the killing of an elderly woman during a burglary last month.
According to investigation incharge Tariq Khalid, Qadir and Faisal had killed 72-year-old Naseem during a house robbery January 13. The suspects told the police that they killed the woman, fearing that she could later identify them if they were arrested. After killing the woman, the suspects took her body into another room and continued gathering valuables from the house for about half-an-hour. They took away Rs74,000, two mobile phones, and gold bangles. The police were able to arrest the suspects with the help of the stolen mobile phones and CCTV footage.
