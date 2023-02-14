Sattar calls for national moot on political, economic crises

All political parties should fulfil their responsibilities and call a national conference to discuss the current political and economic crises, Dr Farooq Sattar suggested on Monday.
A statement quoted the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) senior deputy convener as saying that the people of Pakistan are afflicted with inflation and other problems. He pointed out that there is a political crisis and political tension in Pakistan but no one is thinking about the country’s economy. “All political elites need to be on the same page and form a strategy. Everyone needs to sit together and resolve the problems.”
He said political stability is necessary to lead the country towards economic stability. “I ask the rulers to be careful. If the people take to the streets, it will cause more damage to the country’s economy and politics.” On the subject of the LG by-elections in Karachi, he said he has submitted nomination papers for the National Assembly’s NA-252, NA-247 and NA-254 constituencies. However, he added, the party will decide which constituency he should contest the by-poll from. “In NA-252 there’s a problem with my recommender, for which I have filed a petition in Islamabad,” he pointed out.
“My proposer was Muhammad Sadiq. His name has suddenly been removed from the voter list, but his name was included in the same constituency in the previous election. As soon as the decision of the provincial election commission comes, the party will decide where I have to contest from.”
