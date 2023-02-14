Air passenger caught smuggling 52 iPhones

Pakistan Customs personnel seized iPhones worth more than Rs20 millions at Jinnah International Airport on Monday. Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said officials intercepted a person, Muhammad Arshad Khan, son of Abdul Rasheed Khan, in the International Arrival lounge during the evening shift after he arrived on USA-Dubai-Karachi flight EK-602.

They checked his luggage on suspicion and found several dozen mobile phones tactfully concealed in it. The officials seized 44 iPhones, one 14 Pro Max, an iPhone 14, one iPhone 14 Plus, and five iPhone 14 Pro. The total value of the phones was estimated at Rs22,300,000. Taxes on the phones are calculated at Rs6,614,412.

The suspect was arrested and an FIR registered against him. Separately, a factory worker was shot dead by suspects in Ghaziabad’s Sector 11 in Orangi Town.

Pakistan Bazaar police and rescuers took the body of 25-year-old Ahad Hussain, son of Akhtar Hussain, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The suspects did not take away the victim’s cell phone and wallet.