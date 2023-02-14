Another ‘SRA terrorist’ arrested in Malir raid

The Malir district police on Monday arrested another alleged notorious terrorist of the banned Sindh Republican Army (SRA) over involvement in a number of terrorism activities in the city and other parts of the province.

Malir police chief SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said a raid was conducted after an informant tipped the police off about the presence of terrorists in an area. After facing resistance, the cops arrested Imam Bux alias Raja with weapons. He was taken to the investigation unit for questioning.

Interrogators learnt that Imam Bux was an associate of recently arrested SRA terrorist Hanif alias Billu and he was involved in terrorism activities, including grenade attacks on Rangers personnel in Karachi and the interior of Sindh.

Investigations also revealed that the suspect received training in Afghanistan in handling small and big weapons, firing rockets and making bombs. He joined the SRA in 2020. The SRA men used to contact each other through social network app Telegram for acts of terrorism, he said and added that in the first incident of terrorism on July 9, 2020, a grenade attack was carried out on former inspector Ashiq in Bilawal Shah Noorani Goth near Dow Hospital.

On August 5, 2020, a grenade was hurled at a Kashmir rally organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami on Karachi University Road near the Baitul Mukarram Mosque, and on the same day SRA terrorists carried out a grenade attack was on Ranaji Estate Office in Korangi.

On August 12, 2020, they opened fire on a Punjabi-speaking shopkeeper near Police Lines, Larkana. On December 15, 2020, the suspects put a magnetic IED on the car of a Chinese citizen near a China Town restaurant, and on the same day a grenade attack was committed on the Sheikh Zayed campus.

On December 22, 2020, a Chinese national was fired upon near Jamali Goth on the Super Highway. SRA commanders Asghar Shah and Sajjad Shah used to order terrorist incidents, said Imam Bux.