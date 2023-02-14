PTI protest over price hike mars Sindh Assembly proceedings

The proceedings of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh were severely marred on Monday, leading to an abrupt adjournment of the session for some time, as the opposition lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a vociferous protest in the House.

The PTI legislators held the protest after they were denied permission by PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani to discuss the unprecedented hike in the prices of essential products in the country.

At the outset of the proceedings, the PTI’s PA opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh sought permission from the chair to raise the issue of price hike. The speaker refused him permission, saying that he would allow the concerned lawmakers to speak on the point of order after finishing the PA’s agenda for the day. Durrani’s decision was followed by the PTI MPAs’ protest.

They gathered near the speaker’s rostrum and shouted slogans while holding placards to register their protest in the House against unchecked price hike of food products. The protesters also walked out of the session for some time.

The speaker lamented that the opposition legislators wanted to voice their issues in total disregard of the rules of the assembly, causing serious disorder in the House. He said that certain members of the assembly did not want the PA proceedings to be conducted in an orderly fashion, as they had learnt nothing despite their association with the legislature for the past five years.

He added that the opposition leader had also left the House after causing disorder in the assembly. The uproar caused by the opposition MPAs’ protest forced the speaker to adjourn the session for 10 minutes.

Street crime

Speaking on her calling attention notice in the House, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s MPA Shahana Ashar raised the issue of the rising incidents of street crime in Karachi.

The lawmaker said armed criminals have been committing robberies on the streets of the city without any fear, giving the impression that no authority responsible is willing to take up the issue.

She said that innocent citizens are deprived of their hard-earned money soon after withdrawing cash from any bank in the city, giving the impression that criminals commit these crimes in connivance with the people present in the banks.

She also pointed out that the cameras that have been installed across the city for surveillance have failed to protect the lives and belongings of the residents. She reiterated her party’s stance that the police force in Karachi should comprise local people to provide a much-needed sense of security to the concerned residents.

Responding to her, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that the relevant provincial authorities have been working day and night to tackle the problem of street crime in the city. He said the policing authorities have started using technology for the purpose. He was of the view that street crime happen in developed countries as well.

Flood victims

Speaking on his calling attention notice, the PTI’s MPA Jamal Siddiqui voiced concern for the hardships being faced by the victims of the recent floods in the province. He said the flood victims, including women, from the disaster-hit areas are still living in tents along the roads in Sindh.

The legislator claimed that the flood victims have not received any assistance from the provincial government despite the fact that several months have passed since the disaster struck the province.

Responding to him, Shoro said that the concerned quarters all over the world had recognised that Pakistan was hit by a massive disaster in the form of unprecedented floods last year. He said that up to two million acres of land in the province had been affected by the floods.

He added that the Sindh government had done its best to provide food and temporary accommodation in tents to the flood victims who had been forced to leave their homes after the massive destruction in their native areas. He pointed out that the daily provision of food to all the homeless flood victims was a gigantic task but the provincial government had made the best possible efforts to do this relief duty.

Disabled persons

Parliamentary Secretary Kalsoom Chandio informed the House during the question hour that 67 registered organisations are working for the welfare of differently abled persons in Sindh. She said that 4,200 differently abled children are registered with the provincial government for receiving special education.

She told the lawmakers that 10 institutions exist in Karachi for providing special education to differently abled children. She said that a major facility for 300 children is running in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.