SECP warns against illegal apps

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday warned the public about unauthorised lending apps namely MoneyBox and MoneyClub, saying the apps were using names of licensed non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to gain public confidence in offering lending services without any regulatory approval.
“SECP has not granted any permission to its licensed NBFCs, QistBazaar (Pvt) Limited and QistPay BNPL (Private) Limited, to launch the apps namely MoneyBox and MoneyClub, respectively,” SECP statement read.
The unauthorised activity posed a serious threat to the public, as the apps had been operating without regulatory approval, it added.
SECP maintains a publicly available list of licensed NBFCs and digital lending apps that have the SECP’s permission to offer lending services. The public can verify the regulatory status of any NBFC and its authorised app before transacting any business with a lending entity.
