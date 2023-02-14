Gold rates down Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs800/tola on Monday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs197,600/tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price also decreased by Rs686 to Rs169,410. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,860/ounce. Silver rates decreased by Rs30 to Rs2,130/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs30 to Rs1,826.13.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Monday warned the public about unauthorised lending...
New Delhi/Singapore: Tech investors in India are struggling to profitably cash out after funding dropped from the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s trade with the United Kingdom witnessed a surplus of £1.1 billion in four quarters ending Q3...
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited, one of top auto manufacturers in Pakistan, reported 74 percent decline in its...
KARACHI: K-Electric has planned to invest Rs484 billion in its transmission and distribution system in the next seven...
KARACHI: The rupee on Monday gave up advances made in previous three sessions to close slightly weaker in the...
Comments