Gold rates down Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs800/tola on Monday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs197,600/tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price also decreased by Rs686 to Rs169,410. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,860/ounce. Silver rates decreased by Rs30 to Rs2,130/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs30 to Rs1,826.13.