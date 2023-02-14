Pak-UK trade surplus hits £1.1 billion: FPCCI

KARACHI: Pakistan’s trade with the United Kingdom witnessed a surplus of £1.1 billion (approx. $1.3 billion) in four quarters ending Q3 2022, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) stated on Monday.

“UK is one of the most significant export markets for Pakistani products – be it historically substantive and maintainable export numbers, rare bilateral trade plus, or the existing potential to increase exports to the UK rapidly,” FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

Pakistan’s trade with the UK had increased by 38.6 percent to £2.5 billion in four quarters (Q4 2021 to Q3 2022), he added, quoting the numbers from a factsheet by the UK’s Department for International Trade.

Sheikh was speaking on the occasion of a multi-sectoral business to business (B2B) trade delegation’s visit to the FPCCI head office in Karachi. He was of the view that optimism emanated from a fact that Pakistan had posted a substantial increase in exports to the UK.

Suleman Chawla, senior vice president at FPCCI, apprised that Pakistan value-added textiles and fabrics, leather products, IT & IT-enabled services, sports goods, and gemstones and handicrafts were quite popular in the UK. “We can fastidiously achieve bilateral export growth of 20–30 percent annually through professionalism, quality assurance, and nurturing a healthy rate of recurring B2B clientele,” he said.

Shaukat Omerson, vice president at FPCCI, highlighted that approximately 7 percent of Pakistan’s total exports go to the UK alone. He was of the view that the government should encourage and incentivise the exporters to increase the bilateral trade.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate past president of FPCCI, stressed that Pakistani exporters should look at a target of £5 billion, saying it was practically attainable within 2 to 3 years. “UK is one of the very few markets where Pakistan enjoys a tangible bilateral trade plus.”