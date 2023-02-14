Indus Motor half-year profitplunges 74pc on lower sales

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) Limited, one of top auto manufacturers in Pakistan, reported 74 percent decline in its half-year net profit on Monday, mainly on lower sales and an increase in its cost of production.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs2.627 billion for the half-year that ended December 31, 2022, down from Rs10.174 billion the earlier year.

IMC also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs10.20 a share, which is in an addition to an already paid interim cash dividend of Rs8.20 a share. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs33.43/share, compared with Rs129.45/share last year.

The decline in the net profit was mainly due to lower completely knocked down (CKD) and completely built units (CBU) sales volume and an increase in the input costs, on account of severe devaluation of the rupee against the dollar and also rising costs of production. The net operational loss of IMC was off-set by higher other income owing to higher interest rates.

The company said its revenue for the year dropped to Rs86.833 billion, compared with Rs135.184 billion a year earlier. Its cost of sales increased higher than revenue to 89.681 billion from Rs122.848 billion during the same period last year.

According to IMC, its other income for the period rose to Rs8.617 billion, compared with Rs4.549 billion the previous year, which made profits from losses.

For the quarter that ended December 31, the company posted a net profit of Rs1.330 billion from Rs4.749 billion during the corresponding period of 2021. The EPS for the quarter remained at Rs16.93/share against Rs60.43/share.

The combined sales of CKD and CBU vehicles decreased by 52 percent to 18,672 units, compared to 38,632 units sold in the previous year. Vehicle production too decreased by 49 percent to 18,562 units, as compared to 36, 120 units produced in the same quarter last year.

The decline in production was mainly due to limited imports of CKD kits and vendor supply chain limitations, which led to multiple plant shutdowns during the period.

“The country continues to reel with the aftershocks of the massive devastation caused by the floods, unrelenting inflation, depleting forex reserves, an increase in the current account and fiscal deficits, along with an unfavourable global environment,” IMC chief executive Ali Asghar Jamali said.

He added that the second quarter too has been rough for the auto industry, with frequent shutdowns forcing it to operate at less than 50 percent production capacity as a consequence of continuing import restrictions.

“With future production volumes expected to hit another low, we are left with little choice but to offer full refund along with interest, to our customers.” The current situation is posing a bleak future for the auto industry and to deal with the issues, support from the government is critical and on an urgent basis, according to the IMC chief executive.

He urged the government to allow the imports required to maintain current levels of production to keep the industry afloat, in order to safeguard employment of over 3 million direct and indirect personnel in the auto sector.

Devaluation of the rupee will increase the cost of input raw materials, resulting in further price hike of vehicles. Post half year closing, restrictions on the import of CKD kits and raw materials for the auto sector have been further tightened, since commercial banks are not allowing imports for the auto sector.

“Unless import restrictions are eased out, forced plant shutdowns and non-production days will continue to persist,” Jamali said.