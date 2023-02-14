K-Electric files Rs484bn investment plan for FY 2024-2030 with NEPRA

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has planned to invest Rs484 billion in its transmission and distribution system in the next seven years to add to the city’s development, progress and sustainability, the power utility said in a statement.

The company has filed an investment plan FY 2024-2030 for transmission and distribution segments with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), with an aim to further improve network reliability.

The plan should enhance the KE’s aim of smooth and reliable supply of power, while accelerating Karachi’s development, progress, and sustainability, the statement said.

The new plan envisaging Rs484 billion investment in the transmission and distribution system is set to cater the projected growth in power demand, loss reduction initiatives, targeted and technology driven investments in the network for improved reliability and safety, as well as initiatives to enable KE off-take additional power from external sources, including the National Grid. The goal at the end is to make power affordable, safe, reliable, and smooth. At the same time, it seeks to invest in climate resilient and environmentally sustainable infrastructure for power supply, the company said. As per the plan, the company envisaged an investment of Rs280.915 billion in the projects for expansion/improvement of transmission system. For growth, an investment of Rs140.751 billion; for system, improvement/reliability Rs84.133 billion; NTDC and IPPs interconnection, Rs52.860 billion; and reactive power management and loss reduction, an investment of Rs3.171 billion have been proposed.

Regarding improvement/expansion of distribution system, the company plans to invest Rs184.650 billion within the next seven years. The loss reduction component of the distribution projects would cost Rs64.662 billion followed by Rs40.496 billion for maintenance, Rs37.105 billion for growth, Rs25.858 billion for safety and Rs16.529 billion for technology (AMR, ADMS, MDMS, etc).

The company also envisaged an investment of Rs18.514 billion in other functional improvement plans, including IT and cyber security.

The power utility company said that since privatisation, it has halved its T&D losses and doubled its customer base and power consumption due to sustained investments totalling Rs474 billion across the value chain.

As per NEPRA State of Industry Report, since its privatisation in 2005, KE is the most improved distribution company in terms of loss reduction. The new investment plan is designed to further the operational improvements and is aligned with KE’s vision to keep the customer’s interests and needs at the core of the company’s business operations.

The previous MYT was an integrated model that together clubbed generation, transmission, and distribution as an integrated model. “As the market transforms into an open ecosystem, we look forward to working in this environment to bring the best of our services for our customers,” the statement said.