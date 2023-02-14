Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee on Monday gave up advances made in previous three sessions to close slightly weaker in the interbank market, on an increased demand for the dollar, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 269.44 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 269.28. In the open market, the domestic currency settled at 273 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

Dealers said the rupee lost ground on an increased demand for the dollars from importers. “The demand for the dollar increased slightly, but the supply was still meagre. The rupee was somewhat impacted by this,” a currency dealer said. The backlog of import payments was substantial and would outweigh the inflow of export proceeds, the dealer added.