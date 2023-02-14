Stocks end flat following range-bound trade

Stocks ended flat on Monday following range-bound activity as the investors continued to pin their hopes on the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme despite dismal remittances data, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 0.06 percent or 24.83 points to stand at 41,716.95 points against 41,741.78 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,992.53 points, while intraday low was 41,640.57 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower amid dismal data on remittances falling by 13 percent in January 2023 to $1.894 billion and uncertainty over the outcome of ongoing Pak-IMF talks.”

Investor concerns about the proposed Rs170 billion mini-budget, a slowdown in foreign inflows, circular debt crises, surging debt servicing, and high inflation played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 31.14 points or 0.20 percent to stand at 15,651.14 points compared with 15,682.28 points recorded in the last session.

Volumes dropped by 89 million shares to 192.412 million shares from 281.894 million shares, whereas value plunged to Rs7.661 billion from Rs14.709 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.556 trillion from Rs6.559 trillion. Out of 318 companies active in the session, 150 closed in green, 148 in red and 20 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed slightly negative following range-bound activity where the market made an intraday high of 249 points and a low of 97 points over the IMF statement that was encouraging. IMF has stated that virtual discussions would continue and hinted towards certain prior actions, he added.

Investors’ interest mainly was witnessed in Hubco and Engro where both stocks closed higher cumulatively adding 85 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Sapphire Tex, up Rs73.37 to close at Rs1,099.99/share, followed by Goodluck Ind, up Rs52.45 to close at Rs850/share.

A significant decline was noted in the shares of Millat Tractors, down Rs17.28 to end at Rs530.04/share, followed by Systems Limited, down Rs13.19 to end at Rs472.39/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a mixed session was recorded at the PSX. The index opened in the red territory, continuing the last session’s negative sentiments, but sentiments changed quickly to trade in the green for most of the day, “reaching an intraday high of 249.38 points due to positive advancements in the disbursement of the 9th tranche of IMF’s Extended Fund Facility.”

Volumes remained solid across the board, but investor engagement in the E&P sector remained high due to the possibility of a gas tariff increase.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (-72.1 points), OMCs (-53.4 points), automobile assembler (-15.6 points), pharmaceuticals (-14.9 points), and engineering (-6.8 points).

Sui Southern Gas Company remained the volume leader with 22.253 million shares which increased by 95 paisas to Rs12.17/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 16.385 million shares that remained unchanged at Rs1.27/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Oil and Gas Development Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Maple Leaf, Hubco, K-Electric, Bank of Punjab, and Nishat Power. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 78.219 million shares from 72.582 million shares.