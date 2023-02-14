Car sales plunge 65pc in January

Suzuki Swift cars roll off the assembly line at an auto plant. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Passenger car sales of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) members plunged by 65 percent in January 2023 compared with January 2022 on the back of non-production days and a decline in purchasing power, data showed on Monday.



With the exception of Suzuki’s Swift, Hyundai cars and jeeps, sales of all other variants of cars, trucks, buses, tractors, pick-ups and three-wheelers as well as two-wheelers witnessed a decline in January 2023 compared with January 2022.

The decline was also witnessed in seven-month sales data, which was 43 percent down compared to the same period last year. According to data released by PAMA, passenger car sales decreased by 65 percent in January 2023 to 6,021 units against 16,985 units in January 2022. In the first seven months of FY23, a total of 74,933 units were sold, down 43 percent against 131,759 units sold during the same period in FY22.

January 2023 sales decreased by 56 percent compared with 13,780 units sold in December 2022. Engine-wise sales data showed that during this period, sales of 1300cc and above cars were recorded at 4,207 units, down 55.5 percent compared with last year’s sales of 9,456 units during the same period.

In January 2023, 1000cc cars recorded sales of 1,214 units, (543 units of Suzuki Cultus and 671 units of Suzuki WagonR) against 2,709 units in the same month last year.

Passenger cars sales of less than 1000c engines declined to only 600 units, lower by 88 percent against 4,820 units last year. Sales of Suzuki’s new Alto decreased to 44 units in January 2023, compared with 3,864 units in January 2022. The company did not produce any Alto vehicles in January due to hindrances in the availability of raw material.

In the commercial vehicle category, sales of buses and trucks saw a decrease to 470 units in January 2023 from 778 units in January 2022.

However, the sale of jeeps and pick-ups increased to 4,846 units from 3,625 units sold during the same period last year because of an addition in the category of Sazgar Haval. The major reason was a huge increase in Honda BR-V and HR-V sales to 1,084 units against 418 units during the same period in 2021.

Tractor sales declined to 3,406 units from 4,966 units in January 2022. Rickshaw and motorbike sales also decreased to 109,558 units in January 23 against 153,658 units in the same period last year.

According to a report of Topline Securities, Pakistan’s car sales (including sales of non-PAMA members) clocked in at around 11,500 units, down 37 percent MoM primarily led byPak Suzuki (PSMC) due to non-availability of CKD parts amid the credit letters issue, which led to non-production days.

On a YoY basis, weak demand dynamics were again evident from a 47 percent YoY fall in industry sales in January 2023, also taking a 7MFY23 decline to 39 percent YoY. “This is primarily attributable to escalating car prices, expensive auto financing, and low purchasing power of consumers,” said Sunny Kumar, an analyst for Topline Securities.

PSMC recorded a decline of 74 percent MoM and 67 percent YoY to 2,946 units, which is the lowest sales since April 2020 when PSMC recorded zero sales due to COVID-19 related shutdown.

Hyundai sales rose 81 percent MoM where Tuscon was up 69 percent MoM to 620 units and Sonata was up 241 percent MoM to 191 units in January 2023.

Amongst Tractors, Millat Tractors sold 2,203 units in January 2023 up from 501 units in December 2022. It was followed by Al Ghazi Tractors that sold 1,203 units in January 2023 compared to 514 units sold in December 2022, primarily on account of easing of production issues.

This takes total tractor industry sales to 14,919 units in 7MFY23 down 53 percent YoY due to floods, plant shutdown, lower consumer buying power and higher prices.