Senate opposition decries plan to arrest Tarin, Punjab poll delay

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Senate on Monday called the government announcement to arrest ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin fascism, as State Minister for Law Senator Shahadat Awan said his bid to backtrack from the IMF deal was against the country’s integrity.



The opposition questioned whether the alleged failure to immediately announce the date of the general election in Punjab, despite the Lahore High Court’s clear direction, constituted contempt of court.

Verbal bouts between the opposition and treasury members forced the chair to adjourn the house until Tuesday morning after none listened to him to help restore order while the minister urged the opposition to first listen to him and then respond.

It was a private members’ day; however, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Shahzad Waseem insisted on speaking first before the orders of the day were taken up and was finally given the floor.

“Three days have passed after the court gave direction for immediately announcing the poll date, but so far there has been no movement, and isn’t that contempt of court? “It becomes contempt of parliament when the judiciary says the parliament is incomplete, which gives verdicts by the Constitution and the law,” he asserted.

He claimed Imran Khan was on the nerves of the rulers, who had only one thing to do: run away (from elections), but there was no trend globally, and the latest instance was in Turkiye, where a massive earthquake struck but they were committed to the elections, which were fixed for May.

The leader of the opposition contended that decisions were being made in closed rooms, ignoring public opinion, and their impact would only reach the masses, even though it was already clear where we stood today.

He said the government’s priorities were contrary to the ground realities about the menace of terrorism and the economy, adding that instead of doing some serious work, the Minister for Interior issues a new statement each day about going for the arrest of someone. Dr. Shahzad pointed out that his latest statement came up a day earlier about allowing the arrest of a member of this house, who has been finance minister, as his audio call was secured by them. He described it as the worst example of fascism and alleged the rulers consider themselves pharaohs.

He wondered why he was being imprisoned; was it because he showed the rulers their reflection and criticised their economic policies, claiming that the way these policies were implemented would lead to the country’s devastation? He charged that the rulers had already buried the masses under the burden of inflation.

“They want to arrest Tarin based on an audio tape about which no one knows what it is. A cut and paste... Then the finance minister talked about giving financial rights to the provinces and what the center owed them while the floods had played havoc with the provinces and they had to cope with that situation with limited resources,” he explained.

Opposition leaders questioned how the provinces could pay a surplus when they were not paid in full by the Center and faced post-flood challenges. He wondered how this could be called an anti-state position if provinces say they can’t go for surplus, as was committed earlier.

In response, Shahadat Awan retorted that the opposition was concerned about every newspaper clipping and explained that Tarin’s case was complicated. He noted at the time that an audio clip of the finance minister was leaked, in which he was asking Finance Ministers Taimur Jhagra of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Mohsin Leghari of Punjab to write letters stating that the IMF commitment would not be honoured.

“And, this was against the country’s integrity, and the FIA, being an independent body, conducted an investigation under its act, and upon completion, it sought government permission as per a laid-out procedure: None should have any apprehensions and have faith in the Constitution and the law,” he argued.

However, his statement that if he had done so, then he should be punished sternly for talking against the country and that if the crime has been committed by anyone, then punishment is a must. This prompted the leader of the opposition and some other senators on his side to rise and start speaking at the top of their voices.

The minister asked the protesting opposition senators to speak within reasonable limits and let him finish first. “What I am saying is not a lie but the truth,” he remarked. The chair tried repeatedly to restore order and let the minister complete his statement. And he finally adjourned the House to resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Earlier, some bills were introduced to the House, including one moved by PMLN Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, titled: The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023. He stated that there was no law in the country for this purpose and that as a result, IT companies do not come to the country. PTI Senator Prof. Dr. Taj Mehr Roghani’s Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to amend Articles 62 and 63 was also introduced, and both were referred to the committees concerned.