PTI responsible for power crisis: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday pointed out that the ousted PTI government did not complete the solar and wind energy projects started by the PMLN government, bringing great suffering to 220 million people of Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting here on renewable energy, Shehbaz said the people suffered due to the criminal negligence and incompetence of the last government and directed the speedy completion of solar and wind energy projects.

He said it was a priority of the government to encourage power production through solar and wind energy sources. The renewable sources would produce low-cost and environment-friendly electricity, he added.

The premier said work on the solar power projects of 10,000 megawatts was continuing apace.

The solar power projects would help save precious foreign exchange being spent on the import of expensive fuel, he remarked.

He said the institutions concerned should immediately present a strategy to fully benefit from the available solar and wind resources. He promised that all obstacles in the way of renewable energy projects would be removed.

The participants of the meeting were informed in detail about the present wind and solar energy resources in the country, the pace of work on ongoing projects and delayed projects.

Besides the current 10,000 megawatt renewal energy projects, the meeting was informed that solar and wind power projects of 6,000 megawatts were also considered to produce environment-friendly and low-cost energy.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to PM Jehanzeb Khan, Adviser Ahad Cheema and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan would continue assisting the quake-affected brethren and sisters of Turkiye and Syria by sending relief aid.

Shehbaz chaired a meeting here to review the ongoing relief efforts on part of Pakistan to provide succour to the quake-affected populace of Turkiye and Syria, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Shehbaz said the fund established for the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye would also be utilised to support the quake victims of Syria. He said Pakistan would bear all the expenses on the supply of relief goods to these countries.

He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to purchase the required items keeping in view the needs of the quake victims, adding that Pakistan was not only utilising the air bridge but also ensuring supply of relief assistance through land and sea routes.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, PMs Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, secretaries of foreign affairs, aviation, chairman NDMA and other high officials.

The prime minister directed the minister for planning to contact the educational institutions for running an organised fund-raising campaign.

He also asked the Ministry of Religious Affairs to spread awareness in the religious institutions by taking the Ulema on board.

The prime minister praised the ministers, authorities, institutions and personnel who have been making efforts for provision of relief to the quake victims.

He observed that Pakistani rescue workers had been playing a major role in rescuing people. He was told that relief items, including winterised tents, blankets, quilts and warm clothes were being sent to Turkiye and a large part of this consignment had been sent through the air bridge.

A convoy of 21 trucks containing these items had left for the two countries.

In the next few days, 1,600 tons of ration would be dispatched to Turkiye and Syria through land and sea routes.

The meeting was further briefed that the people had started donating relief goods at the NDMA collection points. Pakistan was immediately sending more than 11,000 winterised tents to the quake victims whereas 14,000 tents would be dispatched in the next week, and more than 42,000 blankets would be part of the relief assistance.

Ambassadors of Pakistan to Turkiye and Syria also apprised the prime minister of the situation in the quake-affected areas and the requirements of the affected people.

The prime minister directed them to remain in close contact with the respective governments of Turkiye and Syria.