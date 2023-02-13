Security of foreign workers upped in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The police in Lower Kohistan on Sunday decided to beef up the security of foreigners and Chinese working on different development projects in the region.

“The number of personnel deployed on the patrolling squads and other duties of foreigners and Chinese working in the region is being enhanced significantly,” Tariq Khan, the district police officer in Lower Kohistan, told a meeting held at his offices.

The meeting was attended among others by the deputy superintendents of the police, station house officers and heads of check posts The DPO said that the safety of the foreigners and Chinese working on the development projects being executed in neighbouring districts and passing through the Karakoram Highway would be their first priority.

“The foreigners passing through our district via KKH will be provided with foolproof security. The patrol squads will be equipped with LMG guns and other high-tech sophisticated gadgets,” Khan said.

He added that the police posts established on KKH were being provided with extra personnel. “The personnel performing duty with the foreigners or escorting them through KKH and other routes will wear bulletproof jackets and helmets,” Khan said. The DPO said that traffic wardens would ensure un-intercepted mobility of convoys or vehicles carrying foreigners.