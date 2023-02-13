Govt urged to complete Sui gas project in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The natural gas supply to Oghi and its adjoining localities couldn’t be started even after eight years of its inauguration by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had inaugurated the natural gas supply from Mansehra to Oghi but, unfortunately, neither the former nor the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government could complete this multi-billion project in their respective tenures,” Riaz Osama, the former local government’s representative, told reporters in Oghi on Sunday.

A group of locals led by Riaz Osama said that former premier Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the Sui gas supply project for Oghi from Mansehra in 2016. “The PMLN government in its remaining tenure, which was completed in 2018, couldn’t complete this project,” he said.