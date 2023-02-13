JI rejects planned mini-budget, hike in power, gas tariffs

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday rejected planned mini-budget and expected hike in electricity and gas tariffs, saying that people were not ready to give more sacrifices for the same more loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We categorically reject any mini-budget and planned collection of additional taxes to the tune of Rs170 billion as people cannot afford to give more sacrifices,” Sirajul Haq expressed these views while addressing a big public meeting here at Raja Bazar at end of three-day JI march against inflation and price hike in the country on Sunday night.

The three-day JI march led by Sirajul Haq starting from Lahore on Friday reached Rawalpindi city via GT Road late Sunday night. A large number of women workers carrying banners and party flags were also present on the occasion.

The JI top leader said it were the poor masses but troika of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were responsible for burden in the country with foreign loans. “As we are in 23rd programme of IMF, the leaders of previous and present regime should tell as to what improvement has been achieved for the national economy and progress of the country,” he said.

He said that leaders of PMLN, PTI and PPP were agents of status quo and their economic policies revolve around debt servicing and nothing else while they have stashed their money in foreign accounts and have been deceiving people with hollow slogans for the last three decades.

He said that the incumbent coalition having no plans to strengthen national economy, has made people to run after trucks of flours. “They are also transferring politics of immoral language to the young generation,” he said, adding that the incumbents were not capable of steering the country out of crisis even if they remain in the government for hundred years.

He regretted that the courts and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have also not been able for ruthless accountability of corrupt politicians. “Now it were people who should hold these elements accountable with strengthen of their votes,” Sirajul Haq said.

Other JI leaders including naib ameers Liaquat Baloch and Mian Muhammad Aslam, deputy secretary general Azhar Iqbal Hasan, secretary information Qaisar Sharif, JI Ameer North Punjab Dr. Tariq Saleem, Shamsur Rehman Swati, Nasarullah Randhawa, Syed Arif Shirazi and others also addressed the gathering.